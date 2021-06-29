Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Is Currently -2.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] loss -2.11% on the last trading session, reaching $124.91 price per share at the time. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Pinduoduo backs first of its kind study by Singapore researchers on health impact of plant-based meats.

Plant-based proteins have exploded into the public consciousness in recent years, with proponents touting their benefits for the environment and animal welfare. But are these products good for consumers?.

To try and quantify the impact on human health, Pinduoduo, China’s leading agricultural platform, has teamed up with the Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI) to conduct a study that aims to determine the nutritional impact from replacing traditional animal proteins with plant-based proteins.

Pinduoduo Inc. represents 1.25 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $156.70 billion with the latest information. PDD stock price has been found in the range of $124.05 to $130.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 7392903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $166.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on PDD stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PDD shares from 85 to 192.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 5.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 40.49.

Trading performance analysis for PDD stock

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.20, while it was recorded at 124.03 for the last single week of trading, and 134.92 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.77 and a Gross Margin at +67.57. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.07.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.20. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] managed to generate an average of -$130,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinduoduo Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 95.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

There are presently around $31,546 million, or 28.60% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 26,867,200, which is approximately 5.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,733,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in PDD stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.76 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 39,730,634 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 47,764,404 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 165,057,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,553,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,385,517 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,835,424 shares during the same period.