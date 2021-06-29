New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] Stock trading around $8.92 per share: What’s Next?

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [NYSE: SNR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 29.09% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.35%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of New Senior Investment Group Inc. Buyout.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior”) (NYSE: SNR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to New Senior’s agreement to be acquired by Ventas, Inc (“Ventas”) (NYSE: VTR). Under the terms of the agreement, New Senior’s shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of Ventas per share.

Over the last 12 months, SNR stock rose by 168.67%. The one-year New Senior Investment Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.91. The average equity rating for SNR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $753.12 million, with 82.82 million shares outstanding and 82.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 562.76K shares, SNR stock reached a trading volume of 12909183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNR shares is $8.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price from $7.50 to $8.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2019, representing the official price target for New Senior Investment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on SNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Senior Investment Group Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

SNR Stock Performance Analysis:

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.35. With this latest performance, SNR shares gained by 34.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.09 for New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Senior Investment Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.46 and a Gross Margin at +20.88. New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.29.

Return on Total Capital for SNR is now 2.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.77. Additionally, SNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 727.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] managed to generate an average of -$1,221,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

SNR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Senior Investment Group Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 71.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNR.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $563 million, or 83.30% of SNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,028,338, which is approximately 0.084% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC, holding 6,958,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.07 million in SNR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $56.68 million in SNR stock with ownership of nearly 5.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Senior Investment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. [NYSE:SNR] by around 9,455,059 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 5,116,808 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 48,558,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,130,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,965,569 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,105,652 shares during the same period.