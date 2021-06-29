Morgan Stanley [MS] Revenue clocked in at $56.54 billion, up 27.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] loss -0.79% or -0.7 points to close at $87.70 with a heavy trading volume of 5974172 shares. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Morgan Stanley Announces 100% Increase of Its Quarterly Dividend from $0.35 to $0.70 Per Share and Authorization of the Repurchase of up to $12 Billion of Common Stock Over the Next 12 Months.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced that it will double its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.70 per share from the current $0.35 per share, beginning with the common dividend expected to be declared by the Firm’s Board of Directors in the third quarter of 2021. In addition, the Firm announced a new increased repurchase authorization of outstanding common stock of up to $12 billion through June 30, 2022.

James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley, said, “The Board of Directors has approved a 100 percent increase in our dividend and an increase of our share repurchase program to $12 billion. Morgan Stanley has accumulated significant excess capital over the past several years and now has one of the largest capital buffers in the industry. The action taken by the Board reflects a decision to reset our capital base consistent with the needs we have for our transformed business model. In particular, Wealth Management and Investment Management provide stable and durable earnings that support a significantly higher payout ratio. Going forward we remain amply capitalized to drive further growth.”.

It opened the trading session at $88.06, the shares rose to $88.20 and dropped to $86.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MS points out that the company has recorded 28.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -91.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.26M shares, MS reached to a volume of 5974172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $95.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $67 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.45.

Trading performance analysis for MS stock

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.20 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.89, while it was recorded at 86.95 for the last single week of trading, and 71.25 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.30. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.11.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.40. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $161,706 per employee.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 6.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $139,744 million, or 66.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 132,338,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.61 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.61 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -3.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 729 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 73,789,873 shares. Additionally, 735 investors decreased positions by around 143,882,545 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 1,375,761,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,593,433,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,857,350 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 29,230,821 shares during the same period.