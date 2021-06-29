MGM Resorts International [MGM] Stock trading around $42.39 per share: What’s Next?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.42% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.71%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Las Vegas Strip Goes Solar: MGM Resorts Launches 100mw Solar Array, Delivering Up To 90% Of Daytime Power To 13 Las Vegas Resorts.

MGM Resorts’ Mega Solar Array is hospitality industry’s largest directly sourced renewable electricity project worldwide.

Company aims to source 100% renewable electricity in U.S. and 80% globally by 2030.

Over the last 12 months, MGM stock rose by 169.66%. The one-year MGM Resorts International stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.27. The average equity rating for MGM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.87 billion, with 494.86 million shares outstanding and 418.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, MGM stock reached a trading volume of 6537754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $44.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $45 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on MGM stock. On March 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MGM shares from 36 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.53.

MGM Stock Performance Analysis:

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 169.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.06 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.40, while it was recorded at 43.15 for the last single week of trading, and 33.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGM Resorts International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.66. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.32.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now -6.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.04. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 321.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of -$23,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

MGM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGM Resorts International posted -1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM Resorts International go to 62.80%.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,196 million, or 63.60% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,123,037, which is approximately -2.9% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,657,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in MGM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $700.87 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -2.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 38,198,022 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 51,598,356 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 221,511,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,308,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,487,603 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,268,692 shares during the same period.