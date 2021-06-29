Market cap of The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] reaches 37.94B – now what?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] price surged by 5.09 percent to reach at $3.87. The company report on June 16, 2021 that The Trade Desk Launches in India to Unleash the Full Potential of the Open Internet for Digital Marketers.

Tejinder Gill appointed as General Manager to lead The Trade Desk business in India.

Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), announced that it has launched operations in India, as well as the appointment of Tejinder Gill as the company’s India General Manager. Tejinder will lead the company’s business and growth strategy in India, helping Indian brands and publishers unleash the full potential of the open internet where Indian consumers are increasingly spending their time.

A sum of 8512532 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.93M shares. The Trade Desk Inc. shares reached a high of $80.59 and dropped to a low of $76.7801 until finishing in the latest session at $79.89.

The one-year TTD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.11. The average equity rating for TTD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $67.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $851, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on TTD stock. On February 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TTD shares from 490 to 985.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 105.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TTD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.41. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 36.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.68 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.08, while it was recorded at 72.34 for the last single week of trading, and 70.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Trade Desk Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.25 and a Gross Margin at +78.61. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.86. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] managed to generate an average of $156,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TTD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Trade Desk Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 350.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 32.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,545 million, or 69.60% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 41,295,660, which is approximately 41.794% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,841,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.04 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly 2.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 30,780,550 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 27,484,340 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 236,449,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,714,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,254,090 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 4,016,030 shares during the same period.