Market cap of Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI] reaches 1.61B – now what?

Quantum-Si incorporated [NASDAQ: QSI] price surged by 7.47 percent to reach at $0.86. The company report on June 25, 2021 that Quantum-Si Signs Lease for Product Development and Operations Facility in San Diego Biotechnology Hub.

Quantum-Si Incorporated, a company pioneering next-generation semiconductor chip-based proteomics, announced that it has entered into a lease agreement with Phase 3 Real Estate Partners, Inc. to develop a 25,586-square-foot product development and operations facility in San Diego, CA.

The new facility, located in Sorrento Mesa, is being designed to scale production and expand research and development efforts. We expect this site will play a vital role in expanding the company’s recruitment efforts within our product development team as the company prepares for commercial readiness. The location was specifically selected due to its vast network of talent to support research and development activities and to partner with local experts who can contribute to transforming proteomics to make a significant impact on drug discovery, academic research and diagnostics. Operations are expected to begin in Q3 2021.

A sum of 2391189 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 503.68K shares. Quantum-Si incorporated shares reached a high of $12.46 and dropped to a low of $11.91 until finishing in the latest session at $12.38.

Guru’s Opinion on Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum-Si incorporated is set at 0.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

QSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.50. With this latest performance, QSI shares gained by 24.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.80% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.05 for Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Quantum-Si incorporated Fundamentals:

Quantum-Si incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70 million, or 5.70% of QSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSI stocks are: GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,037,091, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, holding 499,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.19 million in QSI stocks shares; and BLUECREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $4.33 million in QSI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in Quantum-Si incorporated [NASDAQ:QSI] by around 5,266,236 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,530,515 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,164,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,631,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QSI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,266,236 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,373,526 shares during the same period.