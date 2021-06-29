Market cap of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] reaches 2.67B – now what?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ: FYBR] closed the trading session at $25.52 on 06/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.49, while the highest price level was $25.805. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Frontier Communications to Host Investor Day.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern time. The event will include an update on Frontier’s strategic review, including its fiber expansion plan, operational initiatives, and enhanced investor reporting package. Frontier will also report its second quarter financial results in conjunction with the Investor Day. A Q&A session will follow the formal presentation that will begin at 8:30 am Eastern time.

Presenters at the Investor Day will include John Stratton, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer; Veronica Bloodworth, Chief Network Officer; and other members of the company’s senior management team.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, FYBR reached to a volume of 5280057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for FYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for FYBR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

FYBR stock trade performance evaluation

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.52 for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR], while it was recorded at 24.79 for the last single week of trading.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.88 and a Gross Margin at +39.92. Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.62.

Return on Total Capital for FYBR is now 16.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.50. Additionally, FYBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 481.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] managed to generate an average of -$24,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.