Market cap of Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock [CFLT] reaches 24.98B – now what?

Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock [NASDAQ: CFLT] closed the trading session at $53.16 on 06/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.86, while the highest price level was $55.12. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Confluent Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the platform for data in motion, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $36.00 per share. Confluent’s Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “CFLT”.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and Citigroup acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities acted as additional book-running managers. Cowen, D.A. Davidson & Co., JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and Piper Sandler acted as co-managers.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, CFLT reached to a volume of 3477534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock is set at 5.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 95.09.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.56 and a Gross Margin at +68.10. Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -97.15.

Return on Total Capital for CFLT is now -118.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock [CFLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.98. Additionally, CFLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.