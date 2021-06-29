Market cap of B2Gold Corp. [BTG] reaches 4.42B – now what?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.47% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.04%. The company report on June 25, 2021 that B2Gold Commences International Arbitration Proceedings Against the Republic of Mali Relating to the Menankoto Permit.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) announces an update on the Menankoto exploration permit (the “Menankoto Permit”), which forms a part of the Anaconda area and is located 20 kilometres north of the Fekola Mine license area. The Company’s Malian subsidiary, Menankoto SARL (“Menankoto”) has formally commenced international arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Mali in accordance with Article 36 of the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes Between States and Nationals of Other States (“ICSID Convention”) and the Rules of Procedure for the Institution of Conciliation and Arbitration Proceedings (the “Institution Rules”). The arbitration has been commenced pursuant to the arbitration clause set out in Section 31 of the Menankoto mining convention (the “Convention”) governed by the 2012 Malian Mining Code (“2012 Mining Code”), on the basis that the Republic of Mali breached its obligations to Menankoto under the Convention and under the 2012 Mining Code. Based on the terms of the Convention, the arbitration will be conducted by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes in Paris, France.

Menankoto originally filed an extension application for the Menankoto Permit in October 2020 in accordance with the requirements of the Convention and the 2012 Mining Code, under which the Menankoto Permit was originally issued. Under the Convention and the 2012 Mining Code, Menankoto was entitled to a further one-year extension of the Menankoto Permit. The application was refused on the basis that, according to the Malian authorities, the 2019 Malian Mining Code (“2019 Mining Code”) allegedly now applied to the Menankoto Permit. Menankoto complied in good faith with the instructions of the Malian authorities, without prejudice to its rights under the Convention and the 2012 Mining Code, and was the first applicant to submit an application for a new exploration permit covering the Menankoto Permit area under the 2019 Mining Code. Under the 2019 Mining Code, Menankoto, being the first applicant for the new permit, was entitled to the new exploration permit in accordance with the “first come, first served” principle of the 2019 Mining Code.

Over the last 12 months, BTG stock dropped by -22.37%. The one-year B2Gold Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.0. The average equity rating for BTG stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.42 billion, with 1.05 billion shares outstanding and 1.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, BTG stock reached a trading volume of 7741118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2020, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68.

BTG Stock Performance Analysis:

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.04. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -17.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.22 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.95, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading, and 5.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into B2Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.70 and a Gross Margin at +53.57. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.11.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 36.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.28. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] managed to generate an average of $137,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.

BTG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B2Gold Corp. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 15.80%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,495 million, or 71.27% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 118,526,641, which is approximately -8.376% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 97,140,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $407.99 million in BTG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $177.5 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 4.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 44,810,186 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 57,062,818 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 492,207,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 594,080,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,164,311 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 17,167,706 shares during the same period.