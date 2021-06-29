Market Analysts see Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] price surged by 6.94 percent to reach at $6.04. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Stranger Things Branded World Launches in the Roblox Metaverse.

Fans can travel back in time and explore Starcourt Mall in an exclusive experience on Roblox featuring Stranger Things-themed avatar items and four all-new minigames.

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, announced the launch of an exclusive Stranger Things experience on Roblox. The Netflix experience, launched on the Roblox platform, will serve as a persistent space to immerse fans year round in the famed mid-80s, neon-soaked Starcourt Mall–the location of the Season 3 finale of the hit Netflix series–reimagined in the Roblox Metaverse.

A sum of 13962738 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.67M shares. Roblox Corporation shares reached a high of $94.39 and dropped to a low of $86.99 until finishing in the latest session at $93.04.

The one-year RBLX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.18. The average equity rating for RBLX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $90.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 5.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 92.12.

RBLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.76.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.97 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.36, while it was recorded at 86.94 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Roblox Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

RBLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,623 million, or 72.00% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: MERITECH CAPITAL ASSOCIATES V L.L.C. with ownership of 45,799,284, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 40,428,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.76 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.33 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 167,904,975 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,914,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 317 new institutional investments in for a total of 167,904,502 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.