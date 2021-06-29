Market Analysts see Invitae Corporation [NVTA] gaining to $37. Time to buy?

Invitae Corporation [NYSE: NVTA] traded at a high on 06/25/21, posting a 0.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.45. The company report on June 22, 2021 that OPKO Health Appoints Katherine Stueland as President and CEO of GeneDx.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announced the appointment of Katherine Stueland as President and Chief Executive Officer of GeneDx, Inc., the global genomics subsidiary of OPKO’s BioReference Laboratories. Ms. Stueland joins GeneDx from Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), where she served most recently as Chief Commercial Officer, establishing the corporate brand as Invitae evolved from a private company to a public entity with a market capitalization exceeding $6 billion.

“We’re thrilled to have Katherine lead the team at GeneDx, which has served clinicians and patients for more than two decades with novel and differentiated technologies for diagnosing the most difficult human diseases,” said Jon R. Cohen, MD, Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. “With her depth of experience, focus on patient-centric business strategies and ability to lead and inspire, we look forward to a new era of genomics with GeneDx at the forefront.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16074726 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Invitae Corporation stands at 4.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.12%.

The market cap for NVTA stock reached $7.18 billion, with 194.00 million shares outstanding and 170.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, NVTA reached a trading volume of 16074726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invitae Corporation [NVTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTA shares is $42.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Invitae Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Invitae Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NVTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitae Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

How has NVTA stock performed recently?

Invitae Corporation [NVTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, NVTA shares gained by 19.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.16 for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.16, while it was recorded at 33.79 for the last single week of trading, and 41.89 for the last 200 days.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitae Corporation [NVTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -225.17 and a Gross Margin at +27.41. Invitae Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -215.37.

Return on Total Capital for NVTA is now -40.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.78. Additionally, NVTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] managed to generate an average of -$286,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Invitae Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invitae Corporation posted -0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitae Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

There are presently around $6,279 million, or 81.90% of NVTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 23,977,808, which is approximately -11.197% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,749,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $577.01 million in NVTA stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $542.56 million in NVTA stock with ownership of nearly 0.639% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitae Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Invitae Corporation [NYSE:NVTA] by around 21,698,560 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 12,798,933 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 147,762,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,260,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVTA stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,947,059 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,466,262 shares during the same period.