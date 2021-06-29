Market Analysts see Energy Transfer LP [ET] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] traded at a low on 06/28/21, posting a -3.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.37. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Energy Transfer LP Announces Pricing of Series H Preferred Unit Offering.

Energy Transfer LP (“ET”) announced it has priced an underwritten public offering (the “offering”) of 900,000 of its 6.500% Series H Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (the “Series H Preferred Units”) at a price of $1,000.00 per unit, resulting in total proceeds of $900 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses payable by ET.

Distributions on the Series H Preferred Units, which will be paid semi-annually on May 15 and November 15 each year beginning November 15, 2021, will accrue and be cumulative from and including the date of original issue to, but excluding, November 15, 2026, at a rate of 6.500% per annum of the stated liquidation preference of $1,000.00. On and after November 15, 2026, distributions on the Series H Preferred Units will accumulate at a percentage of the $1,000.00 liquidation preference equal to an interest rate equal to the Five-year U.S. Treasury Rate (as described in the prospectus supplement relating to the offering), plus a spread of 5.694% per annum. The Series H Preferred Units are redeemable, in whole or in part, on one or more occasions, at ET’s option during any Redemption Period (as described in the prospectus supplement relating to the offering) at a redemption price of $1,000.00 per Series H Preferred Unit, plus an amount equal to all accumulated and unpaid distributions thereon to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16140433 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Energy Transfer LP stands at 2.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.93%.

The market cap for ET stock reached $28.58 billion, with 2.70 billion shares outstanding and 2.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.28M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 16140433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $13.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $12 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock. On April 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ET shares from 10 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 7.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ET stock performed recently?

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.81. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 10.76 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.98 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.66.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.30. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of -$56,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Transfer LP posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -6.90%.

Insider trade positions for Energy Transfer LP [ET]

There are presently around $10,578 million, or 38.50% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 131,590,591, which is approximately -1.516% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 74,872,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $776.42 million in ET stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $656.47 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly -7.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 66,577,732 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 73,997,821 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 879,473,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,020,049,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,549,874 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 9,245,020 shares during the same period.