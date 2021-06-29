Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] moved down -1.14: Why It’s Important

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] loss -1.14% on the last trading session, reaching $20.84 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates Continues to Investigate the Following Merger.

Kimco Realty Corporation represents 430.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.85 billion with the latest information. KIM stock price has been found in the range of $20.62 to $21.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 5862354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $22.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on KIM stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KIM shares from 12 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for KIM stock

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.02, while it was recorded at 20.77 for the last single week of trading, and 16.77 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.30 and a Gross Margin at +40.27. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.21.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.34. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $2,059,186 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimco Realty Corporation posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2,342.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $8,285 million, or 94.60% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,781,848, which is approximately 1.838% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,021,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $792.37 million in KIM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $651.74 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 17.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 59,240,232 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 32,833,822 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 305,482,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,556,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,263,558 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 7,526,494 shares during the same period.