Kanzhun Limited [BZ] Revenue clocked in at $378.70 million, up 2.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Kanzhun Limited [NASDAQ: BZ] traded at a low on 06/28/21, posting a -9.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $38.00. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Meridian Capital-Backed Zhipin.com Lands on Nasdaq.

On June 11, China’s largest online recruitment platform, Zhipin.com, successfully listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, with the stock code BZ. In this IPO, 48 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) were issued, and the total funds raised exceeded USD1 billion. The company’s overall valuation exceeds USD8 billion.

Meridian Capital is an important institutional investor of Zhipin.com. After Zhipin.com’s founding in 2014, an in-depth communication between Meridian Capital and Zhipin.com’s founders started at the beginning of 2015, and by September of that year Meridian Capital had developed the investment framework and term sheet to become the company’s lead investor in the first round of Series C funding.

The market cap for BZ stock reached $14.69 billion, with 386.63 million shares outstanding and 48.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, BZ reached a trading volume of 3128208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kanzhun Limited [BZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kanzhun Limited is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.80.

How has BZ stock performed recently?

Kanzhun Limited [BZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.28.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.77, while it was recorded at 39.13 for the last single week of trading.

Kanzhun Limited [BZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kanzhun Limited [BZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.64 and a Gross Margin at +87.65. Kanzhun Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.05.

Return on Total Capital for BZ is now -39.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kanzhun Limited [BZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.01. Additionally, BZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kanzhun Limited [BZ] managed to generate an average of -$52,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Kanzhun Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.