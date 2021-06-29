Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] moved up 0.28: Why It’s Important

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] closed the trading session at $10.83 on 06/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.58, while the highest price level was $11.19. The company report on June 14, 2021 that Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World.

The demand for low- and negative-carbon renewable fuel has increased as more companies look for solutions to address climate change. As the leading provider of renewable natural gas (RNG) for the transportation industry, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) is now well-positioned to turn their customers’ sustainability goals into reality.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.79 percent and weekly performance of -3.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.92M shares, CLNE reached to a volume of 16377912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on CLNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 39.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

CLNE stock trade performance evaluation

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.65. With this latest performance, CLNE shares gained by 33.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 438.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.84, while it was recorded at 10.95 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.15 and a Gross Margin at +19.51. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.41.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now -1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.51. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] managed to generate an average of -$21,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $843 million, or 39.90% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 11,256,342, which is approximately 2.201% of the company’s market cap and around 44.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,248,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.99 million in CLNE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $110.25 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 204.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 26,287,787 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 10,823,725 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 40,732,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,843,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,128,286 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,490,776 shares during the same period.