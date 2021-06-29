Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] moved up 7.23: Why It’s Important

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] jumped around 1.82 points on Monday, while shares priced at $27.00 at the close of the session, up 7.23%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that CCIV ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Churchill Capital Corp IV Limited Shareholders.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 28, 2021) – The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021No obligation or cost to you.

Churchill Capital Corp IV stock is now 169.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCIV Stock saw the intraday high of $27.38 and lowest of $26.0254 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.86, which means current price is +170.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.84M shares, CCIV reached a trading volume of 18584218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 1.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.60. With this latest performance, CCIV shares gained by 35.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 168.92% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.84 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.63, while it was recorded at 25.10 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

185 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 19,217,114 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 110,111,026 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 105,438,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,889,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,388,811 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 88,803,260 shares during the same period.