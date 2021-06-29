BofA Securities slashes price target on VEON Ltd. [VEON] – find out why.

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.76 at the close of the session, up 1.15%. The company report on June 24, 2021 that VEON’s Subsidiary Jazz Pakistan Secures 10-year PKR 50 billion (USD 320 million) Syndicated Facility.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that its operating company in Pakistan, Jazz, has secured a PKR 50 billion (approximately USD 320 million1) syndicated credit facility from a banking consortium led by Habib Bank Limited (HBL). This 10-year facility will be used to finance the company’s ongoing 4G network rollouts and technology upgrades, as well as to address upcoming maturities.

The facility is the first of its kind to be extended to the local telecoms sector in terms of amount and tenor. The facility is fully subscribed by HBL, the consortium’s investment agent and mandated lead arranger, along with United Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, MCB Bank, Bank Alfalah, Allied Bank Limited, Askari Bank Limited, Bank of Punjab, Meezan Bank Limited and Faysal Bank Limited, which are also acting as the mandated lead arrangers and advisors on this deal.

VEON Ltd. stock is now 16.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VEON Stock saw the intraday high of $1.77 and lowest of $1.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.90, which means current price is +15.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, VEON reached a trading volume of 6004626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VEON Ltd. [VEON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 6.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has VEON stock performed recently?

VEON Ltd. [VEON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, VEON shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7664, while it was recorded at 1.7400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6189 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.17 and a Gross Margin at +52.27. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.37.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,169.33. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5,418.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] managed to generate an average of -$7,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for VEON Ltd. [VEON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VEON Ltd. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEON.

Insider trade positions for VEON Ltd. [VEON]

There are presently around $597 million, or 26.30% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 74,053,196, which is approximately 11.603% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 47,727,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.0 million in VEON stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $66.52 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly -12.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 52,759,343 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 26,473,405 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 259,795,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,028,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,400,824 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,996,610 shares during the same period.