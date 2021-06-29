Barclays slashes price target on Oracle Corporation [ORCL] – find out why.

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] closed the trading session at $78.50 on 06/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $78.33, while the highest price level was $78.965. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Deutsche Bank Partners with Oracle to Accelerate Technology Modernization.

Deutsche Bank selects Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer to consolidate key databases in its selected data centers.

Companies form innovation partnership to modernize Deutsche Bank’s mission-critical databases and enable new financial products and services.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.35 percent and weekly performance of 0.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.53M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 5594194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $79.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.87, while it was recorded at 78.30 for the last single week of trading, and 66.85 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.99 and a Gross Margin at +77.19. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.96.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,661.11. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $104,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oracle Corporation posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.60%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $104,912 million, or 49.00% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 162,240,269, which is approximately -4.39% of the company’s market cap and around 40.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 128,823,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.11 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.0 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -4.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 951 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 55,032,728 shares. Additionally, 915 investors decreased positions by around 93,171,576 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 1,188,252,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,336,457,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,030,451 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 5,931,272 shares during the same period.