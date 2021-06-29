10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] is 42.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: TXG] jumped around 11.67 points on Monday, while shares priced at $201.40 at the close of the session, up 6.15%. The company report on June 10, 2021 that 10x Genomics Unlocks Whole Transcriptome Analysis in FFPE Tissues With New Visium Assay, Now Shipping.

Fueling Discovery in Preserved Tissue Samples to Advance Clinical Translational Research.

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) announced it is shipping its new Visium Spatial Gene Expression for FFPE (formalin-fixed and paraffin-embedded) assay. The offering gives researchers access to the whole transcriptome across their entire tissue, enabling true unbiased discovery in FFPE samples for the first time.

10x Genomics Inc. stock is now 42.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXG Stock saw the intraday high of $201.46 and lowest of $192.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 203.64, which means current price is +57.16% above from all time high which was touched on 06/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 873.56K shares, TXG reached a trading volume of 1120597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXG shares is $205.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for 10x Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for 10x Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on TXG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 10x Genomics Inc. is set at 7.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49.

How has TXG stock performed recently?

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, TXG shares gained by 14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.85, while it was recorded at 196.76 for the last single week of trading, and 162.70 for the last 200 days.

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.55 and a Gross Margin at +80.44. 10x Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -181.61.

Return on Total Capital for TXG is now -13.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.52. Additionally, TXG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] managed to generate an average of -$637,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.10x Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Earnings analysis for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 10x Genomics Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXG.

Insider trade positions for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]

There are presently around $14,099 million, or 85.10% of TXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,742,163, which is approximately -3.266% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,528,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in TXG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.07 billion in TXG stock with ownership of nearly 2.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 10x Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in 10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:TXG] by around 12,231,830 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 8,371,067 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 49,401,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,003,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXG stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,063,770 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,402,968 shares during the same period.