Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] Revenue clocked in at $26.80 million, down -2.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] price surged by 11.34 percent to reach at $0.49. The company report on June 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ALTA, XERS, ONB, FFWM; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Altabancorp shareholders will receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each Altabancorp share. If you are an Altabancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

A sum of 16096749 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.03M shares. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $4.98 and dropped to a low of $4.37 until finishing in the latest session at $4.81.

Guru’s Opinion on Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

XERS Stock Performance Analysis:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.03. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 44.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.09 for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.71, while it was recorded at 4.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -400.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.00.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -84.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -378.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.76. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$506,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

XERS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XERS.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $160 million, or 52.40% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 6,553,398, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,764,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.11 million in XERS stocks shares; and SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P., currently with $16.44 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly -18.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 10,341,831 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,825,849 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 20,024,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,191,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,495,670 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 722,062 shares during the same period.