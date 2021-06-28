Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain 53.68% so far this year. What now?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] jumped around 1.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $46.38 at the close of the session, up 2.66%. The company report on June 26, 2021 that Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions.

The Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD), the Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE American: ERC), and the Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE American: ERH) have each announced a distribution.

Ticker.

Wells Fargo & Company stock is now 53.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WFC Stock saw the intraday high of $46.65 and lowest of $45.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.13, which means current price is +57.75% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.34M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 49074748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $49.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $40 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31.50 to $37, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on WFC stock. On January 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WFC shares from 35 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 123.93.

How has WFC stock performed recently?

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.09. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.87 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.46, while it was recorded at 44.47 for the last single week of trading, and 34.28 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.67. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.11.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 0.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.77. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $12,293 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Company posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -230.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC.

Insider trade positions for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

There are presently around $134,792 million, or 71.50% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 327,257,964, which is approximately 3.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 283,604,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.15 billion in WFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.16 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 5.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 919 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 246,044,225 shares. Additionally, 846 investors decreased positions by around 223,484,403 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 2,436,725,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,906,254,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 237 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,063,600 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 53,440,647 shares during the same period.