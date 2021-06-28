Wall Street Analyst Resumed Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [OSMT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ: OSMT] traded at a high on 06/25/21, posting a 33.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.78. The company report on June 25, 2021 that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Conclusion of Strategic Process with Agreement for the Sale of Legacy Business to Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Osmotica will receive a $110 million upfront cash payment, with the potential to receive up to $60 million in additional milestone paymentsAlora will acquire manufacturing operations in Marietta, Georgia in addition to legacy productsOsmotica will retain the RVL Pharmaceuticals business focused on ophthalmology and aesthetics, led by its flagship product, UPNEEQ®Osmotica will also retain arbaclofen extended-release (“ER”) tablets in development to treat Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”) spasticityConference call to be held at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced that it has entered into a definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement with Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC (“Alora”) pursuant to which Alora will acquire Osmotica’s portfolio of legacy products and its Marietta, Georgia manufacturing facility, for up to $170 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 58786112 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc stands at 10.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.04%.

The market cap for OSMT stock reached $178.11 million, with 62.68 million shares outstanding and 20.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, OSMT reached a trading volume of 58786112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [OSMT]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on OSMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSMT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has OSMT stock performed recently?

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [OSMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.80. With this latest performance, OSMT shares gained by 30.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.62 for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [OSMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [OSMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [OSMT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSMT.

Insider trade positions for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [OSMT]

There are presently around $30 million, or 40.20% of OSMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSMT stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,930,781, which is approximately 55.797% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,317,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.98 million in OSMT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.65 million in OSMT stock with ownership of nearly -5.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ:OSMT] by around 2,078,565 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,758,929 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,050,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,887,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSMT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,191,472 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,397,285 shares during the same period.