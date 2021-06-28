Wall Street Analyst Reiterated 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. What else is Wall St. saying

22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX: XXII] gained 3.25% or 0.15 points to close at $4.77 with a heavy trading volume of 19622136 shares. The company report on June 25, 2021 that 22nd Century Group Provides Business Update from CEO Detailing Company Progress Over Past Year and Future Initiatives.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, released an update letter to its shareholders from CEO James A. Mish.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,.

It opened the trading session at $4.62, the shares rose to $4.90 and dropped to $4.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XXII points out that the company has recorded 106.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -767.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, XXII reached to a volume of 19622136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $4.50 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2016, representing the official price target for 22nd Century Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.71. With this latest performance, XXII shares dropped by -0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 537.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 4.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.68 for the last 200 days.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.61 and a Gross Margin at +0.33. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.12.

Return on Total Capital for XXII is now -35.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.78. Additionally, XXII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] managed to generate an average of -$294,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XXII.

An analysis of insider ownership at 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]

There are presently around $176 million, or 23.60% of XXII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,304,013, which is approximately 98.935% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,169,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.43 million in XXII stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.67 million in XXII stock with ownership of nearly 17.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in 22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX:XXII] by around 13,023,008 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,098,999 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 21,686,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,808,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XXII stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,585,260 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 261,711 shares during the same period.