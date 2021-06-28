The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] – find out why.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] closed the trading session at $85.62 on 06/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $85.10, while the highest price level was $86.36. The company report on June 22, 2021 that With AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, AMD Brings High-Quality, High-Resolution Experiences to Gamers Worldwide.

More than 40 game developers pledge support for new cutting-edge spatial upscaling solution; first wave of games supporting AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution available.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced availability of its cutting-edge spatial upscaling solution, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR)1. AMD FSR is an open-source, cross-platform technology designed to boost framerates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences. More than 40 game developers announced support for FSR in their games and/or game engines, and seven games are adding support for FSR – 22 Racing Series, Anno 1800, Evil Genius 2, Godfall, Kingshunt, Terminator: Resistance and The Riftbreaker – with more expected by the end of this year, including DOTA 2, Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.64 percent and weekly performance of 1.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.40M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 27804536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $104.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 60.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.17, while it was recorded at 84.34 for the last single week of trading, and 83.82 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 32.38%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $71,650 million, or 74.90% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,958,003, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,209,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.47 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.92 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 718 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 70,505,880 shares. Additionally, 552 investors decreased positions by around 97,100,374 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 669,236,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 836,842,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,055,494 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 25,803,361 shares during the same period.