Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] stock Downgrade by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $0.65

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] loss -3.00% on the last trading session, reaching $0.97 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Notice of Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2021.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) announces that its forthcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) will be held on July 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. MDT. As the safety of Sundial’s communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders continues to be a priority, Sundial will hold the Meeting in a virtual-only format due to COVID-19.

The current nominees for election to the Board of Directors (the “Board”), include existing board members Greg Mills, Zach George, Gregory Turnbull and Bryan Pinney. Dr. Elizabeth Cannon has elected not to stand for re-election as a member of the Board.

Sundial Growers Inc. represents 1.86 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.99 billion with the latest information. SNDL stock price has been found in the range of $0.965 to $1.011.

If compared to the average trading volume of 213.48M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 109335088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 13.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8958, while it was recorded at 0.9549 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7636 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.37 and a Gross Margin at -101.17. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -338.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -29.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.54. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$389,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sundial Growers Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -186.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $69 million, or 4.50% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 11,669,264, which is approximately 84.899% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,086,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.75 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $8.79 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 55,149,597 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,804,071 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 12,824,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,778,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,182,877 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,158,984 shares during the same period.