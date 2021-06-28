Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] gain 208.89% so far this year. What now?

Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: SESN] traded at a low on 06/25/21, posting a -0.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.17. The company report on June 18, 2021 that Sesen Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, reported the grant of a non-statutory stock option to one new employee in connection with the employee’s commencement of employment with Sesen Bio. The addition of this new team member represents a continuation of the buildout of the Sesen Bio team in support of its transformation into a commercial-stage company ahead of the target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of August 18, 2021 for Vicineum™ for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Under the grant of the non-statutory stock option, up to 52,500 shares of Sesen Bio common stock are purchasable upon vesting of the stock option within the ten-year term. The stock option vests over a four-year period, with one quarter of the underlying shares vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant, and an additional 6.25% of the underlying shares vesting at the end of each successive three-month period following the one-year anniversary of the date of grant, subject in each case to the employee’s continued service with Sesen Bio.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26832916 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sesen Bio Inc. stands at 5.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.56%.

The market cap for SESN stock reached $726.08 million, with 173.29 million shares outstanding and 173.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, SESN reached a trading volume of 26832916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SESN shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SESN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sesen Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sesen Bio Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 69.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has SESN stock performed recently?

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.14. With this latest performance, SESN shares gained by 41.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 233.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 481.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.65 for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 4.16 for the last single week of trading, and 2.15 for the last 200 days.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -287.09. Sesen Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] managed to generate an average of -$829,519 per employee.Sesen Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Earnings analysis for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sesen Bio Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SESN.

Insider trade positions for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]

There are presently around $167 million, or 23.50% of SESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SESN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,195,552, which is approximately 22.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP, LLC, holding 4,091,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.06 million in SESN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $15.63 million in SESN stock with ownership of nearly 28.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sesen Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:SESN] by around 17,486,692 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 5,014,701 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 17,635,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,137,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SESN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,017,895 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,682,915 shares during the same period.