Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Revenue clocked in at $-62.10 million, down -6.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.19%. The company report on June 25, 2021 that Plug Power Issues Corporate ESG Report for the Year 2020.

Plug Power is focused on supporting activities that promote the green hydrogen economy.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, released its 2020 Corporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The ESG report focuses on data available in the year 2020 and details Plug Power’s efforts to link environmental and social impacts to its business strategy to lead the global green hydrogen economy. The report’s focus includes Plug Power’s GenDrive, GenFuel, GenSure and ProGen product lines, and the operation of its Latham, NY, Clifton Park, NY, Rochester, NY, Spokane, WA, Romeoville, Il, Dayton, OH and Montreal, Canada offices.

Over the last 12 months, PLUG stock rose by 333.33%. The one-year Plug Power Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.85. The average equity rating for PLUG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.70 billion, with 513.46 million shares outstanding and 510.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.95M shares, PLUG stock reached a trading volume of 73059040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $45.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.90 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10.

PLUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.19. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 333.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.20 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.23, while it was recorded at 32.49 for the last single week of trading, and 32.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plug Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -42.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.31. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$463,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is -1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.60 and a Current Ratio set at 26.60.

PLUG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plug Power Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 70.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,159 million, or 52.30% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,768,929, which is approximately 26.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,808,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $676.22 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 164.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 83,254,914 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 49,373,589 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 154,932,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,560,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,475,262 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 13,612,089 shares during the same period.