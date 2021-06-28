Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] Stock trading around $4.00 per share: What’s Next?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PIRS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.47% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.31%. The company report on June 25, 2021 that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inhaled CTGF Inhibitor PRS-220 for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and 17 Million Dollar Grant From Bavarian Government To Accelerate Program Development for Post-COVID-19 Pulmonary Fibrosis.

PRS-220, an oral inhaled Anticalin protein targeting CTGF, a fully proprietary drug candidate for respiratory disease, is being developed as a local treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Grant to enable the evaluation of PRS-220 for the treatment of post-COVID-19-related pulmonary fibrosis for clinical-readiness in general and initial clinical development of PRS-220 in the post-COVID-19 setting.

Over the last 12 months, PIRS stock rose by 21.58%. The average equity rating for PIRS stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $276.60 million, with 56.30 million shares outstanding and 55.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.65M shares, PIRS stock reached a trading volume of 42672892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on PIRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88.

PIRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.31. With this latest performance, PIRS shares gained by 17.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.63 for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.68. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.97.

Return on Total Capital for PIRS is now -58.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -90.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.67. Additionally, PIRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] managed to generate an average of -$302,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

PIRS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PIRS.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $128 million, or 58.60% of PIRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIRS stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 5,494,582, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,680,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.72 million in PIRS stocks shares; and AQUILO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14.7 million in PIRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PIRS] by around 1,187,304 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,415,869 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 28,482,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,085,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIRS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,995 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 234,508 shares during the same period.