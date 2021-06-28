Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] fell -11.90% so far this year. What now?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] traded at a low on 06/25/21, posting a -0.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $76.09. The company report on June 25, 2021 that Penn National Gaming Prices $400 Million of 4.125% Senior Notes Due 2029.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced the pricing of $400 million aggregate principal amount of new 4.125% senior notes due 2029, which will be issued in a private placement. The new notes will be issued at par. The notes will be unsubordinated, unsecured obligations of Penn National and will not be guaranteed.

The issuance of the notes is expected to close on or about July 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Penn National intends to use proceeds of the proposed offering for general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24461544 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Penn National Gaming Inc. stands at 4.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.85%.

The market cap for PENN stock reached $11.96 billion, with 155.70 million shares outstanding and 153.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 24461544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $111.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $150, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on PENN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has PENN stock performed recently?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -8.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.20 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.19, while it was recorded at 76.41 for the last single week of trading, and 87.75 for the last 200 days.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +37.56. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.71.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 420.05. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 414.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] managed to generate an average of -$36,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. posted -1.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN.

Insider trade positions for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

There are presently around $10,408 million, or 87.90% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,884,035, which is approximately 1.605% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,066,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in PENN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.15 billion in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 9.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 357 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 13,997,687 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 18,754,823 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 104,030,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,783,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,178,360 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,934,820 shares during the same period.