Paysafe Limited [PSFE] fell -19.14% so far this year. What now?

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] gained 9.90% on the last trading session, reaching $12.21 price per share at the time. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Paysafe Prices Offering of US$931 Million Senior Secured Notes to Refinance Existing Indebtedness and Extend Maturity Profile.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) (“Paysafe” or the “Company”) announced the pricing of the previously announced offering by Paysafe Holdings (US) Corp. and Paysafe Finance PLC, indirect subsidiaries of Paysafe, of US$931 million (equivalent) aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes, consisting of US$400 million of 4.00% senior secured notes due 2029 and €435 million of 3.00% senior secured notes due 2029. The offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Paysafe Group Holdings II Limited, an indirect subsidiary of Paysafe, and certain other subsidiaries of Paysafe. Paysafe intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering, together with the proceeds of new term facilities, to refinance certain existing indebtedness.

The notes offering was made only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933.

Paysafe Limited represents 723.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.04 billion with the latest information. PSFE stock price has been found in the range of $11.92 to $13.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.59M shares, PSFE reached a trading volume of 57274668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paysafe Limited [PSFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for PSFE stock

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.53. With this latest performance, PSFE shares gained by 5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.54% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.57 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.23, while it was recorded at 11.37 for the last single week of trading.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, PSFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Paysafe Limited [PSFE]

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 388,236,173 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 28,253,390 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,232,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,257,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 343,258,465 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 23,757,966 shares during the same period.