Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] stock Downgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $11

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.10%. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Paramount Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount”) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock for the period from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Over the last 12 months, PGRE stock rose by 30.99%. The one-year Paramount Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.6. The average equity rating for PGRE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.26 billion, with 218.67 million shares outstanding and 185.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, PGRE stock reached a trading volume of 25483748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $8 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $8, while Mizuho kept a Underperform rating on PGRE stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PGRE shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.41.

PGRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, PGRE shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.03 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.73, while it was recorded at 10.47 for the last single week of trading, and 9.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.38 and a Gross Margin at +29.61. Paramount Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.75.

Return on Total Capital for PGRE is now 1.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.57. Additionally, PGRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] managed to generate an average of -$60,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

PGRE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paramount Group Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGRE.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,404 million, or 64.00% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,628,367, which is approximately 1.08% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 19,882,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.19 million in PGRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $133.06 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly 5.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 17,665,824 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 16,615,558 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 102,427,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,708,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,611,957 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 8,331,802 shares during the same period.