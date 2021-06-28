NIKE Inc. [NKE] moved up 15.53: Why It’s Important

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] price surged by 15.53 percent to reach at $20.75. The company report on June 25, 2021 that NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended May 31, 2021.

Fourth quarter reported revenues were $12.3 billion, up 96 percent compared to prior year and increasing 21 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

A sum of 46285444 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.17M shares. NIKE Inc. shares reached a high of $154.59 and dropped to a low of $150.48 until finishing in the latest session at $154.35.

The one-year NKE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.83. The average equity rating for NKE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NIKE Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $162.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $160 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $168 to $213, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on NKE stock. On June 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NKE shares from 150 to 192.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 100.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NKE Stock Performance Analysis:

NIKE Inc. [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.20. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 12.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.55 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.38, while it was recorded at 136.72 for the last single week of trading, and 133.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIKE Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.40 and a Gross Margin at +42.47. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.79.

Return on Total Capital for NKE is now 16.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.58. Additionally, NKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] managed to generate an average of $33,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

NKE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIKE Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 102.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 16.50%.

NIKE Inc. [NKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $160,175 million, or 83.80% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 104,163,264, which is approximately 0.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,636,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.61 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.5 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly 0.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIKE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 1,107 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 46,910,768 shares. Additionally, 925 investors decreased positions by around 48,074,432 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 942,751,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,037,736,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,352,896 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 4,886,075 shares during the same period.