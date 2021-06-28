Mizuho lifts Pfizer Inc. [PFE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] price plunged by -0.54 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend.

Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced that its board of directors declared a 39-cent third-quarter 2021 dividend on the company’s common stock, payable September 7, 2021, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021. The third-quarter 2021 cash dividend will be the 331st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

A sum of 22774348 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 26.76M shares. Pfizer Inc. shares reached a high of $39.405 and dropped to a low of $38.89 until finishing in the latest session at $38.98.

The one-year PFE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.22. The average equity rating for PFE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $42.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on PFE stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PFE shares from 43 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 44.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.11 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.33, while it was recorded at 39.25 for the last single week of trading, and 37.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.21. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.67.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 8.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.26. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $88,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

PFE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pfizer Inc. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 12.57%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $142,983 million, or 66.70% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 450,914,119, which is approximately 0.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 405,733,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.82 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.72 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly -1.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,388 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 143,460,732 shares. Additionally, 1,233 investors decreased positions by around 175,827,221 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 3,348,830,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,668,118,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,087,858 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 13,609,093 shares during the same period.