Maxim Group slashes price target on Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] – find out why.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] jumped around 0.7 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.62 at the close of the session, up 8.84%. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Atossa Therapeutics Set to Be Included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announced it is set to be added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes This milestone will take place at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell Indexes’ annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4, and June 14, 2021.

“Atossa’s inclusion in both the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes present an important opportunity for us to further expand Atossa’s awareness among a broader group of investors, which we expect will also further enhance its liquidity,” said Kyle Guse, Atossa’s CFO and General Counsel.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 807.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATOS Stock saw the intraday high of $9.80 and lowest of $7.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.48, which means current price is +885.14% above from all time high which was touched on 06/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.69M shares, ATOS reached a trading volume of 92513168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATOS shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.84 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

How has ATOS stock performed recently?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.12. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 176.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 862.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.01 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 7.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -72.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, ATOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,228,494 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 102.30 and a Current Ratio set at 102.30.

Earnings analysis for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOS.

Insider trade positions for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]

There are presently around $93 million, or 12.10% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,304,140, which is approximately 570.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,180,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.42 million in ATOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.21 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly 228940.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 9,307,336 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 72,138 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,422,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,802,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,412,759 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 900 shares during the same period.