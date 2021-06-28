Market cap of Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] reaches 841.91M – now what?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ: MNMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.79% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.53%. The company report on June 23, 2021 that MindMed Appoints MGH Psychiatrist-in-Chief Dr. Maurizio Fava to Scientific Advisory Board.

MindMed (Nasdaq: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ) (the “Company”), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, has announced the addition of Dr. Maurizio Fava, a world-leading expert in psychiatry and psychiatric clinical trials from Massachusetts General Hospital and the Harvard Medical School to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Fava obtained his MD from the University of Padova School of Medicine where he completed residency training in endocrinology. Thereafter, he completed residency training in psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital where he founded and was Director of the hospital’s Depression Clinical and Research Program (DCRP) from 1990 to 2014. In 2007, Dr. Fava founded the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Psychiatry Clinical Trials Network and Institute (CTNI), the first academic contract research organization specialized in planning and coordination of multi-center clinical trials in psychiatry; he currently acts as their Executive Director.

Over the last 12 months, MNMD stock rose by 963.16%. The one-year Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.6. The average equity rating for MNMD stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $841.91 million, with 226.32 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.08M shares, MNMD stock reached a trading volume of 49469856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNMD shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is set at 0.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, MNMD shares gained by 19.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 963.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.22 for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.50 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for MNMD is now -79.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.88.

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.78% of MNMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNMD stocks are: TRU INDEPENDENCE LLC with ownership of 167,293, which is approximately 48.45% of the company’s market cap and around 5.72% of the total institutional ownership; GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC /IL/, holding 72,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in MNMD stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $74000.0 in MNMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ:MNMD] by around 93,600 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2,249 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 177,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNMD stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.