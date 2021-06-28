Market cap of Alfi Inc. [ALF] reaches 158.86M – now what?

Alfi Inc. [NASDAQ: ALF] closed the trading session at $17.10 on 06/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.70, while the highest price level was $20.75. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Alfi Announces $2 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) (“Alfi” or the “Company”), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, announced that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for up to $2 million of its outstanding common stock.

“We are committed to enhancing stockholder value and approach this objective with a firm belief and respect for our shareholder base,” said Paul Pereira, CEO of Alfi. “In keeping with this objective, we are announcing a stock repurchase program of up to $2 million. We are a young company with a big opportunity to grow and increase our valuation. Our balance sheet has benefited from the exercise of some of the warrants associated with our IPO, and our conviction in our future prospects makes this an appropriate time to repurchase stock and return capital to stockholders.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.18M shares, ALF reached to a volume of 89875744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alfi Inc. is set at 2.28

Alfi Inc. [ALF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 114.82.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.20 for Alfi Inc. [ALF], while it was recorded at 13.21 for the last single week of trading.

Alfi Inc. [ALF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALF is now -67.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -176.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alfi Inc. [ALF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 448.14. Additionally, ALF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.55.

Alfi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.