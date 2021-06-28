Market Analysts see Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: LPRO] traded at a high on 06/25/21, posting a 4.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.44. The company report on June 25, 2021 that Open Lending Signs Agreement with American National Affiliates.

American National will be the Company’s Third Insurance Carrier Partner.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending and Affiliates” or “the Company”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, announced that the Company has signed a Producer Agreement with American National Lloyds Insurance Company and ANPAC Louisiana Insurance Company, both affiliates of American National Group, Inc. (together, “American National”), enabling both companies to be additional providers of credit default insurance policies for Open Lending’s Lenders Protection Program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21036166 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Open Lending Corporation stands at 4.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.78%.

The market cap for LPRO stock reached $5.15 billion, with 126.80 million shares outstanding and 100.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, LPRO reached a trading volume of 21036166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPRO shares is $46.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Open Lending Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Open Lending Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on LPRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Open Lending Corporation is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 132.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 151.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.10.

How has LPRO stock performed recently?

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.34. With this latest performance, LPRO shares gained by 11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.52 for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.11, while it was recorded at 41.29 for the last single week of trading, and 33.97 for the last 200 days.

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.46 and a Gross Margin at +91.01. Open Lending Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.60.

Return on Total Capital for LPRO is now 29.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 613.21. Additionally, LPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 593.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] managed to generate an average of -$938,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Open Lending Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Earnings analysis for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Open Lending Corporation posted -1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,362.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPRO.

Insider trade positions for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]

There are presently around $4,419 million, or 83.00% of LPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPRO stocks are: BREGAL INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 14,933,245, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; BREGAL NORTH AMERICA GENERAL PARTNER JERSEY LTD, holding 14,933,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $633.77 million in LPRO stocks shares; and BREGAL SAGEMOUNT I, L.P., currently with $633.77 million in LPRO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Open Lending Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:LPRO] by around 13,650,868 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 12,964,639 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 77,511,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,127,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPRO stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,759,974 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,974,005 shares during the same period.