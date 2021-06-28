Market Analysts see Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX: LCTX] closed the trading session at $2.84 on 06/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.78, while the highest price level was $3.00. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Lineage’s OPC1 Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Spinal Cord Injury to Return to Clinical Testing.

RMAT Interaction with FDA Held to Propose Clinical Testing of a Novel Delivery Device for OPC1.

Safety Study Eligibility is Expected to Include Patients with Chronic Injury.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 61.36 percent and weekly performance of 5.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 61.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, LCTX reached to a volume of 17061310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 265.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

LCTX stock trade performance evaluation

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, LCTX shares gained by 20.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 215.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.98 for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.60, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.02 for the last 200 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3467.01 and a Gross Margin at -213.58. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2671.28.

Return on Total Capital for LCTX is now -24.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.43. Additionally, LCTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] managed to generate an average of -$375,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LCTX.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $171 million, or 37.20% of LCTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCTX stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 34,005,379, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,560,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.79 million in LCTX stocks shares; and DEFENDER CAPITAL, LLC., currently with $14.06 million in LCTX stock with ownership of nearly 4.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX:LCTX] by around 6,936,117 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,763,633 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 51,555,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,255,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCTX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,223,538 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 168,438 shares during the same period.