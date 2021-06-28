Market Analysts see Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] traded at a low on 06/25/21, posting a -5.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.97. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets.

Expansion nearly doubles company’s geographic footprint based on number of counties.

, Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover”), an innovative technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, announces plans to nearly double its geographic footprint. The expansion, which is subject to CMS approval, will make Clover’s Medicare Advantage (MA) plans available to eligible individuals in a total of 209 counties across nine states.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 50810168 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clover Health Investments Corp. stands at 12.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.99%.

The market cap for CLOV stock reached $5.63 billion, with 376.17 million shares outstanding and 112.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 55.54M shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 50810168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $15 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CLOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

How has CLOV stock performed recently?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, CLOV shares gained by 76.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.04, while it was recorded at 12.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.81 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$4,408 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 32.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

There are presently around $2,024 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 96,331,338, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,185,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.63 million in CLOV stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $66.69 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 150,783,266 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 12,653,849 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,371,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,065,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 148,822,513 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 9,687,852 shares during the same period.