Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] is 88.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: MRIN] jumped around 0.3 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.81 at the close of the session, up 8.55%. The company report on June 24, 2021 that MarinOne Integrates With Instacart Ads.

Marin Software now supports Instacart Ads on cross-channel ad management platform.

Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform. This integration makes it easier for brands to connect with customers directly at the point of sale.

Marin Software Incorporated stock is now 88.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRIN Stock saw the intraday high of $4.39 and lowest of $2.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.70, which means current price is +184.33% above from all time high which was touched on 06/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, MRIN reached a trading volume of 72703736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Marin Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Marin Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MRIN stock. On August 06, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MRIN shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marin Software Incorporated is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

How has MRIN stock performed recently?

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 132.32. With this latest performance, MRIN shares gained by 141.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.60 for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.66, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 1.89 for the last 200 days.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.43 and a Gross Margin at +39.64. Marin Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for MRIN is now -51.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.55. Additionally, MRIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] managed to generate an average of -$86,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Marin Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marin Software Incorporated posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marin Software Incorporated go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]

There are presently around $5 million, or 21.50% of MRIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 434,543, which is approximately -18.081% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., holding 194,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in MRIN stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.7 million in MRIN stock with ownership of nearly 252.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marin Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:MRIN] by around 334,926 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 122,339 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 862,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,319,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRIN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,085 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 26,289 shares during the same period.