Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] stock Initiated by Compass Point analyst, price target now $40

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] loss -4.38% or -1.29 points to close at $28.19 with a heavy trading volume of 22895540 shares. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Marathon Digital Holdings Set to Join the Russell 2000® Index.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, is set to join the Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indices’ annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. stock markets open on June 28, 2021. The stock will also be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

Membership in the Russell 2000 Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

It opened the trading session at $28.554, the shares rose to $28.93 and dropped to $27.664, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MARA points out that the company has recorded 160.78% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -3216.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.25M shares, MARA reached to a volume of 22895540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $45.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $30, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 227.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84.

Trading performance analysis for MARA stock

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 11.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2691.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.33, while it was recorded at 28.09 for the last single week of trading, and 20.60 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.67 and a Gross Margin at -169.22. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -239.77.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$3,482,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 219.20 and a Current Ratio set at 219.20.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

There are presently around $694 million, or 25.20% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,554,765, which is approximately 897.054% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,689,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.81 million in MARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $44.61 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 95.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 16,995,384 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 3,058,928 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 4,577,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,632,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,891,766 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 985,517 shares during the same period.