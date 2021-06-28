Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] fell -45.16% so far this year. What now?

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.29%. The company report on June 17, 2021 that John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead Company’s Go-To-Market Strategy.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, has announced senior automotive executive John R. Whitcomb has joined the company as Vice President, Global Commercial Operations, effective June 21, 2021. Mr. Whitcomb will be responsible for driving the company’s overall go-to-market strategy ahead of the start of production of the Lordstown Endurance in late-September 2021.

“As we turn the corner on our road to production, we are putting in place a deeply experienced team to manage the Lordstown Endurance’s transition into commercial use, and we are pleased to be adding John to that team,” said Jane Ritson-Parsons, Lordstown Motors Chief Operating Officer. “John has the experience, attitude and tenacity to put in place systems to ensure the Lordstown family of customers continues to receive communication and support once they get the keys to their vehicle and for years to come.”.

Over the last 12 months, RIDE stock rose by 8.91%. The one-year Lordstown Motors Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -35.14. The average equity rating for RIDE stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.94 billion, with 174.32 million shares outstanding and 111.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.98M shares, RIDE stock reached a trading volume of 22369404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIDE shares is $8.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on RIDE stock. On May 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RIDE shares from 35 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 1.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33.

RIDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, RIDE shares gained by 16.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.99 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.94, while it was recorded at 10.71 for the last single week of trading, and 18.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lordstown Motors Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for RIDE is now -22.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.16. Additionally, RIDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] managed to generate an average of -$387,656 per employee.Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $408 million, or 22.40% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,394,237, which is approximately 1.992% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,599,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.59 million in RIDE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $39.56 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly 268.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lordstown Motors Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 13,472,666 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 15,569,829 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 8,059,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,101,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,237,757 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 7,737,088 shares during the same period.