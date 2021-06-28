Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] moved down -3.34: Why It’s Important

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.34% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.68%. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Kosmos Energy Appoints Roy A. Franklin to Board of Directors.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced that Mr. Roy A. Franklin has joined its Board of Directors, effective June 9, 2021. Mr. Franklin is a senior executive with more than 45 years in the energy industry and extensive board experience in multiple companies both in the public and private sector.

Mr. Franklin currently serves as Chairman of the international energy services group, John Wood Group PLC (“Wood”), and is also a member of the Advisory Board of Kerogen Capital LLC.

Over the last 12 months, KOS stock rose by 97.89%. The one-year Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.29. The average equity rating for KOS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.59 billion, with 407.37 million shares outstanding and 393.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, KOS stock reached a trading volume of 23365292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $3.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Johnson Rice raised their target price from $4.50 to $6.25. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $3.70, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on KOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.68. With this latest performance, KOS shares gained by 17.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.76 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kosmos Energy Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.86 and a Gross Margin at -12.26. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.83.

Return on Total Capital for KOS is now -7.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 485.20. Additionally, KOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 483.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] managed to generate an average of -$1,633,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

KOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,235 million, or 86.10% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 57,501,840, which is approximately -5.453% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,845,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.62 million in KOS stocks shares; and VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $109.33 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly 3.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 31,636,550 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 27,704,013 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 268,996,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,337,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,937,383 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 765,744 shares during the same period.