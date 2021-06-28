Gevo Inc. [GEVO] is 91.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] traded at a high on 06/25/21, posting a 1.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.15. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Tony Wells Joins Gevo as General Manager for Net-Zero 1.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO), announced that Tony Wells has joined Gevo as its General Manager/Site Leader for its future Net-Zero 1 facility expected to be located in Lake Preston, South Dakota. Mr. Wells brings 30+ years of operations management, engineering, and business development experience across industries including corn milling, food processing, ethanol and biodiesel production. He is expected to lead and assemble the organization that will operate the Net-Zero 1 facility.

“Tony is the real deal. He is a ‘been there, done it’ person and a skilled general manager. He knows how to build teams and operations. His experience in engineering and plant design should not be lost on anyone either. We are glad to have him with us. He’s good,” said Dr. Patrick R. Gruber, Gevo’s Chief Executive Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 32848054 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gevo Inc. stands at 5.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.33%.

The market cap for GEVO stock reached $1.59 billion, with 198.15 million shares outstanding and 188.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.25M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 32848054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $12, while Rodman & Renshaw kept a Buy rating on GEVO stock. On September 26, 2012, analysts decreased their price target for GEVO shares from 9 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 882.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.03. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 634.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 8.08 for the last single week of trading, and 5.72 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -471.12 and a Gross Margin at -174.84. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -725.90.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -22.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$1,296,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 49.50 and a Current Ratio set at 49.70.

Earnings analysis for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gevo Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

There are presently around $380 million, or 25.20% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 11,347,682, which is approximately 11385.508% of the company’s market cap and around 2.54% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,386,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.35 million in GEVO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $36.62 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 34,530,625 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 444,869 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 11,618,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,594,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,959,676 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 252,050 shares during the same period.