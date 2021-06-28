For HP Inc. [HPQ], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] gained 0.81% or 0.24 points to close at $29.71 with a heavy trading volume of 17050180 shares. The company report on June 24, 2021 that HP is Windows 11 Ready.

Company’s Windows-Based PC innovations enhance the next generation operating system.

As the PC market continues to demonstrate rapid growth, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has announced its currently shipping portfolio of Windows-based PCs1 are expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 when available later this year2.

It opened the trading session at $29.40, the shares rose to $29.915 and dropped to $29.3708, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HPQ points out that the company has recorded 22.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -85.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.80M shares, HPQ reached to a volume of 17050180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $33.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $29 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $38, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on HPQ stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HPQ shares from 23 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for HPQ stock

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.63. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.93, while it was recorded at 29.35 for the last single week of trading, and 26.17 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.82 and a Gross Margin at +18.12. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.03.

Return on Total Capital for HPQ is now 84.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 72.87. Additionally, HPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HP Inc. [HPQ] managed to generate an average of $53,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.66.HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HP Inc. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 17.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $28,547 million, or 82.40% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 125,305,099, which is approximately -16.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 116,973,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.15 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -6.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 56,335,271 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 96,644,796 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 807,859,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 960,839,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,883,769 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,598,146 shares during the same period.