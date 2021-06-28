For Desktop Metal Inc. [DM], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] plunged by -$1.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $13.21 during the day while it closed the day at $12.00. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Desktop Metal Set to Join Russell 2000 Index.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, expects to join the Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, 2021. The stock will also be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Desktop Metal Inc. stock has also loss -4.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DM stock has declined by -23.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.66% and lost -30.23% year-on date.

The market cap for DM stock reached $3.33 billion, with 238.24 million shares outstanding and 200.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, DM reached a trading volume of 20608770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 119.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

DM stock trade performance evaluation

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.62 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.99, while it was recorded at 12.69 for the last single week of trading, and 15.77 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.80.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,171 million, or 46.30% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 28,416,088, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,721,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.65 million in DM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $117.62 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 26,965,906 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 8,613,852 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 61,963,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,543,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,464,498 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,676,379 shares during the same period.