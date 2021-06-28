Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Castlight Health Inc. [NYSE: CSLT] closed the trading session at $2.24 on 06/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.18, while the highest price level was $2.30. The company report on June 16, 2021 that New study confirms that social determinants of health challenges are prevalent among commercially-insured populations.

Analysis of a large commercially-insured population shows that more than a quarter of the workforce is vulnerable to SDoH barriers to care.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leading health navigation platform, announced the results of a new study on the impact of social determinants of health (SDoH) factors on workforce health. Published in the Journal of Primary Care and Community Health, the new study found that 27 percent of more than five million commercially-insured people live in a zip code where the median income is at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). This population was significantly more likely than those living in wealthier zip codes to use ER services (34% vs 9%), miss preventive care (27% vs 14%), have a behavioral health condition (29% vs 11%), diabetes (34% vs 8%), overweight/obesity (30% vs 10%), or a high-risk pregnancy (24% vs 15%).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 72.31 percent and weekly performance of 7.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 73.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 49.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, CSLT reached to a volume of 16429119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSLT shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Castlight Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $4 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Castlight Health Inc. stock. On October 31, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for CSLT shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castlight Health Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSLT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.18. With this latest performance, CSLT shares gained by 28.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.12 for Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.87, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.52 for the last 200 days.

Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.51 and a Gross Margin at +64.53. Castlight Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.39.

Return on Total Capital for CSLT is now -7.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.82. Additionally, CSLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] managed to generate an average of -$141,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Castlight Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Castlight Health Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Castlight Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $198 million, or 68.20% of CSLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSLT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,386,840, which is approximately 3.236% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) AS TRUSTEE OF THE WELLCOME TRUST, holding 6,424,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.39 million in CSLT stocks shares; and RAGING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12.42 million in CSLT stock with ownership of nearly -44.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Castlight Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Castlight Health Inc. [NYSE:CSLT] by around 12,146,058 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 6,933,710 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 69,376,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,455,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSLT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,822,474 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 734,271 shares during the same period.