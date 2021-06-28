Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $26

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [NYSE: BNL] loss -0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $23.47 price per share at the time. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Broadstone Net Lease Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL), an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“BNL,” the “Company,” “we,” “our,” or “us”), announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its Common Stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriters also have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 28, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BNL will contribute the net proceeds of the proposed offering to its operating partnership, Broadstone Net Lease, LLC, which intends to subsequently use such net proceeds to pay down outstanding borrowings under BNL’s $900 million revolving credit facility, fund potential acquisition opportunities and for other general corporate and working capital purposes.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. represents 145.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.45 billion with the latest information. BNL stock price has been found in the range of $23.32 to $23.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, BNL reached a trading volume of 18697260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNL shares is $20.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $19, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on BNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.94.

Trading performance analysis for BNL stock

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.55. With this latest performance, BNL shares gained by 6.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.30% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.89, while it was recorded at 23.93 for the last single week of trading.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.09 and a Gross Margin at +49.44. Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.53.

Return on Total Capital for BNL is now 2.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.12. Additionally, BNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] managed to generate an average of $865,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 235.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

An analysis of insider ownership at Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL]

There are presently around $1,735 million, or 51.60% of BNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNL stocks are: UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 22,709,554, which is approximately 73374.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,345,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.0 million in BNL stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $89.58 million in BNL stock with ownership of nearly -39.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [NYSE:BNL] by around 42,995,290 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 14,438,973 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 16,487,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,922,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNL stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,550,754 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 838,236 shares during the same period.