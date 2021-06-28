Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] Revenue clocked in at $522.60 million, up 20.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE: APLE] price plunged by -0.32 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Distribution for Second Quarter of 2021.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.01 per common share for the second quarter of 2021. The distribution is payable on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

A sum of 25727172 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.22M shares. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares reached a high of $15.76 and dropped to a low of $15.44 until finishing in the latest session at $15.55.

The one-year APLE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.51. The average equity rating for APLE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $18.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on APLE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

APLE Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, APLE shares dropped by -0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.12 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.67, while it was recorded at 15.73 for the last single week of trading, and 13.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.91 and a Gross Margin at -13.03. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.78.

Return on Total Capital for APLE is now -2.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.59. Additionally, APLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] managed to generate an average of -$2,624,348 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

APLE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APLE.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,562 million, or 75.40% of APLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,717,361, which is approximately 2.375% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,036,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $249.36 million in APLE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $148.21 million in APLE stock with ownership of nearly -9.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE] by around 21,088,551 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 15,800,700 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 127,896,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,785,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,238,861 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,904,800 shares during the same period.