Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] moved down -2.81: Why It’s Important

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] closed the trading session at $1.73 on 06/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.71, while the highest price level was $1.85. The company report on June 25, 2021 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Announces Patient Randomization and Dosing in AP-019 Phase II Study of Inhaled Ampion in COVID-19 Respiratory Distress.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, announced randomization and dosing of patients in its multi-center AP-019 Phase II clinical trial, using inhaled Ampion™ in the treatment of respiratory distress due to COVID-19, is underway.

“We saw strong, positive results in our Phase I trial, reducing all-cause mortality in COVID-19 respiratory distress by 78%. If this Phase II study further confirms the efficacy results seen in our Phase I study, I can envision moving forward quickly with an application for Emergency Use Authorization for Ampion in treating patients suffering from respiratory distress due to COVID-19,” said Michael Macaluso, President and CEO of Ampio.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.81 percent and weekly performance of -7.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, AMPE reached to a volume of 26035424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

AMPE stock trade performance evaluation

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.98. With this latest performance, AMPE shares dropped by -3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.80 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8060, while it was recorded at 1.7960 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4802 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -118.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.90. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$883,000 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPE.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $54 million, or 17.80% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,481,658, which is approximately 5.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,554,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.15 million in AMPE stocks shares; and WILLIS INVESTMENT COUNSEL, currently with $3.74 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 78.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 6,746,746 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 927,814 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 23,363,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,038,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,026,921 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 212,636 shares during the same period.